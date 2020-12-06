The movies with Gayle Edmunds

Today at 16:55 The wasp and the fig. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Simon van Noort - entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town

Today at 17:05 The Western Cape and the Covid-19 vaccine - what is next? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 Nedbank Business Ignite Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:45 Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Kate Mosse - null at Author

Today at 18:08 Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share

Today at 18:12 Huge Group makes makes HUGE moves on Adapt IT The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Private developer and landlord converts old corporate offices into apartments The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Justin Blend - Director at Africrest

Today at 18:50 Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management

Today at 19:09 Launch of The Side Hustle fund. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

