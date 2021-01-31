International news with Katie McDonald

Australian government finally details plans for vaccine rollout
Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese law allowing coastguard to open fire on foreign vessels
Asia-Pacific Region said to be most successful in containing coronavirus
Surprise?... Australian sharks declared the world’s deadliest
EWN Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase tells us about what will be happening on the show tonight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Xola Ntshinga | Rugby CommentatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracey Engelbrecht | The author of "The Girl Who Couldn't Say No: Memoir of a teenage mom". She's also a school facilitator on sexual health focusing on young people.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Paul Palmer | A chiropractor and a musculoskeletal consultant for ICAS Southern AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshegeofatso Segwele | Founder at Grounded WellnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marlene Whitehead | Donor Relations Manager at HOPE Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Take a listen to find out what you can do outdoors today.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sar-Jayne in conversation with singer Chad Saaiman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Renate Stuurman | Actress at Happiness Is A Four Letter WordLISTEN TO PODCAST