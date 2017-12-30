Health Feature: Beating the snack attack!

Africa Melane talks to Mbali Mapholi



At this time of year, when we are in a more relaxed, less-stressed mode, it is

easier to pile on some extra weight.

Many of us have forgotten about our gym routines, and it is easier to reach for

those chocolate biscuit or delicious trifle, than to wolf down a salad.

It is with this in mind that we welcome our next guest, Mbali Mapholi, who is a

registered member of the Association of Dietetics SA.