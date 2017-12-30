Africa Report: Uganda's pioneering Malaria test

Africa Melane talks to Co-founder: Shafik Sekitto



Africa continues to bear an estimated 90% of all malaria cases and deaths

worldwide And now, after pioneering successes in combating malaria, the World malaria report 2017 says we seem to be going backwards in efforts to wipe Malaria off

the continent.

There were an estimated 5 million more malaria cases in 2016 than in 2015.

Malaria deaths stood at around 445 000, a similar number to the previous year.

But now there appears to be some light at the end of a dark, mosquito infested

tunnel