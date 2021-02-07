Is the Keto diet safe?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Myanmar coup - what led to this?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Melissa Crouch - Professor and Associate Dean Research Faculty of Law and Justice at University Of New South Wales
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Effect of lifting of alcohol ban on law enforcement and hospitals
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 10:45
Alternative to Salary Advances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Ward
Today at 11:05
GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eero Tarjanne
Shiela Yabo
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Advance payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Navin Laslab, Director Remuneration and Administration, North West University
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Hunger and appetite
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Matome Diala
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Latest Local
'It's patronising, we have a constitutional right to bodily integrity' The Free Market Foundation's Leon Louw says plans to regulate choices regarding alcohol threaten the rights of consumers 9 February 2021 7:03 AM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Is the Keto diet safe?

Is the Keto diet safe?

7 February 2021 8:18 AM

Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Anke Pearson who has lost 15kgs following a keto diet


Decolonialising Kirstenbosch

8 February 2021 9:46 AM

In a recent  Architectural Review article Phakamani Xaba and Melanie Boehi write that "the political and historical layers of South Africa’s botanical gardens need to be unpeeled to confront colonial and apartheid legacies. " and argues that while developments made to Kirstenbosch since the start of democracy have increased they've done little to address those legacies.

 

Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

SJ's Book Club: Local author Qarnita Loxton receives the Philida Literary Award

7 February 2021 10:12 AM

Local author Qarnita Loxton was on 6th February revealed as the 2021 recipient of the Philida Literary Award, established in 2020 to pay tribute to his life and work of the late South African writer Andre Brink. His, widow the writer Karina Szuzrek tells Sara-Jayne King about the award. 

Golden Globes 2021 nominations

7 February 2021 9:58 AM

Gayle Edmunds looks at The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations. They are scheduled for Feb. 28 and will be shown on NBC.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

7 February 2021 9:44 AM

Hunting down the SA mutated virus in the UK
UK on target to vaccinate all over 50’s by May


Up to 87 million pints of beer (49.5m litres) will be thrown away as a result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated. 

10-year-old singing prodigy needs help

7 February 2021 9:31 AM

Joining Sara-Jayne on the line are the parents of 10-year-old Ethan Palagangwe. He's a young man from Mitchell's Plain who is realising his dream of becoming a professional singer.

Talking Point: Interracial dating

7 February 2021 9:21 AM

Couples
Peter Phillip and Veronika Komarkoba
Nicola Bruns and Brian Bergsteedt

Addicted to competitions

7 February 2021 7:53 AM

Diana Coke from Brighton in the UK, gave up full-time employment to enter competitions full time- and has won more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of prizes (or over 4 million rand) to date. Di enters around 400 competitions a week and wins so much cash and prizes she's been able to give up her job as a graphic designer.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 February 2021 7:04 AM

Jeff gives his latest report on what's happening outdoors in the Western Cape.

International News with Katie McDonald

7 February 2021 6:52 AM

Military coup in Myanmar rocks the region
World’s largest battery to be built in Australia
Israel Folau back in the news after not being signed by the Dragons, Rugby League club
Affected by misfortune? Change your name...

[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance

Local

Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow

Local

Ottery employee arrested for selling tik and heroin at his job

'It's patronising, we have a constitutional right to bodily integrity'

Local

Healthcare workers disappointed as AstraZeneca vaccine rollout put on hold

9 February 2021 8:17 AM

UPDATE: Body of fourth child recovered from hole near Borcherds Quarry road

9 February 2021 6:45 AM

1,376 new COVID-19 infections recorded in SA as death toll rises to 46,473

9 February 2021 6:24 AM

