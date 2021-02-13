The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Jeff advises on what to do outdoors today.
Guest: Kirsty Scully | Certified Financial Planner at Core WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Jacobs | Communications Officer and Tour Guide at Kirstenbosch Botanical GardensLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Elna Rudolph | Founder and Clinical Head at My Sexual HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
International Public Art Festival
Valentine’s at Spier
It’s A Love Thing – Lockdown Edition
In a recent Architectural Review article Phakamani Xaba and Melanie Boehi write that "the political and historical layers of South Africa’s botanical gardens need to be unpeeled to confront colonial and apartheid legacies. " and argues that while developments made to Kirstenbosch since the start of democracy have increased they've done little to address those legacies.
Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI
Local author Qarnita Loxton was on 6th February revealed as the 2021 recipient of the Philida Literary Award, established in 2020 to pay tribute to his life and work of the late South African writer Andre Brink. His, widow the writer Karina Szuzrek tells Sara-Jayne King about the award.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gayle Edmunds looks at The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations. They are scheduled for Feb. 28 and will be shown on NBC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hunting down the SA mutated virus in the UK
UK on target to vaccinate all over 50’s by May
Up to 87 million pints of beer (49.5m litres) will be thrown away as a result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated.
Joining Sara-Jayne on the line are the parents of 10-year-old Ethan Palagangwe. He's a young man from Mitchell's Plain who is realising his dream of becoming a professional singer.LISTEN TO PODCAST