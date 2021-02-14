Reproductive Health Month

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has launched a new initiative aimed at creating more sustainable urban farming projects in Ca... 14 February 2021 10:21 AM
The people's fave: Dr T reveals she has a new book in the works Sexual health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng chats to Sara-Jayne King about her life, career and best-selling sexual health book. 13 February 2021 12:24 PM
Need some inspo? 3 things to do in Cape Town this Valentine's Day weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun activities or events taking place in the Mother City this weekend. 13 February 2021 9:28 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant. 12 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
The role of the death doula: 'We're companions to the dying and their families' Death doulas are slowly shifting the way that society perceives mortality. 14 February 2021 12:28 PM
Emotional distress can hurt chances of getting pregnant - fertility counsellor Psychotherapist and counsellor Dr. Crystal Meletiou says the emotional stress of infertility issues often makes it harder for coup... 14 February 2021 9:32 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA The UK's mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine will start from Monday for Brits returning from 33 red-listed countries, including Sout... 14 February 2021 1:51 PM
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon. 12 February 2021 10:53 AM
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Reproductive Health Month

Reproductive Health Month

14 February 2021 7:47 AM

Guest: Dr. Crystal Meketiou | A therapist specialising in supporting women with fertility challenges.


Bookclub: Qarnita Loxton

14 February 2021 10:13 AM

Qarnita Loxton was born and lives in Cape Town. She has practised as an attorney in the financial services industry. Her first novel, Being Kari (Kwela, 2017), was longlisted for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature and shortlisted for the 2018 Charles Bosman Prize. Being Lily (Kwela) followed in 2018, and Being Shelley (Kwela), the third book in the series, a year later.

Reviews with Gayle Edmunds

14 February 2021 10:05 AM

This week Gayle looks at News of the World.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 February 2021 9:54 AM

England's enforced hotel quarantine scheme starts tomorrow (Monday)
The Bank of England's chief economist says the UK economy is like a "coiled spring" ready to release large amounts of "pent-up financial energy".
The French government has abandoned plans to build a huge new terminal at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

Love, Grow and Nourish program

14 February 2021 9:20 AM

Guest: Danny Diliberto | Founder  at Ladles of Love

Talking point: The legal drinking age in SA

14 February 2021 9:05 AM

1) Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

 2) Leon Louw | Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation

 3) Manfred Jantjies | A teenager who lives in Delft

Wellness: What is a death doula?

14 February 2021 8:12 AM

A death doula, or death midwife, is a person whose work focusses on supporting the dying and their families as they navigate the final stages of life.  The Founder at Pure Vision Yoga, Abedah  Musengi, who is a death doula,  joins Sara-Jayne to chat about the work she does.

LeadSA: Hope House

14 February 2021 7:06 AM

Guest: Judy  Strickland | Director  at Hope House

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 February 2021 6:52 AM

Here's some of what you can do in and around Cape Town as suggested by Jeff Ayliffe

International news with Katie McDonald

14 February 2021 6:46 AM

Victoria goes into 5-day lockdown
Army cracks down on protesters in Myanmar
New Zealand parliament disposes of the ‘colonial noose’ for men
Australia & New Zealand introduce Super Rugby rule changes

Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper

Local

It's never too early to start saving for your child's education, expert explains

Lifestyle

Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case

Local

EWN Highlights

EC shop owners warned of rising attacks, murders

14 February 2021 2:53 PM

FS health shocked as images of wounded Dimakatso Ratselane make the rounds

14 February 2021 2:41 PM

I have deep respect for you and the work you do – Duarte says to Zondo

14 February 2021 1:43 PM

