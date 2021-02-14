UK Report with Gavin Grey

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for Speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Today at 15:10
EWN: J & J Vaccine arrival
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN : The debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Zuma releases 'final statement' on Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Political Journalist
Today at 15:20
President can't deliver SONA promises
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:38
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Openserve fibre speeds will soon double – what does this mean for you?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy - Freelance writer and Business Day technology columnist
Today at 15:50
New Hope for Cancer Patients with several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist
Today at 16:05
What is the latest regarding UIF and TERS?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - UIF Director: Communication and Marketing
Today at 16:10
Santam challenges Hospitality payout terms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:20
Back to school! How is it going?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My Hometown: Benoni with Frith Van der Merwe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Frith Van De Merwe
Today at 16:50
Teen suicide awareness week: How to help teachers identify learners who might be depressed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director
Today at 16:55
SONA debate underway in parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Ramaphosa asks for documents implicating SAPS senior leadership in alleged R45m bid to defraud Crime Intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:10
Johnson and Johnson vaccine arrives today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
EWN: Bongani Bongo in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Brent Meersman Rattling the Cage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Meersman - Author
Today at 18:13
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrival and rollout plans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest Journalist and author Jacques Pauw has backtracked on his original version of events relating to his arrest at the V&A Waterfront. 16 February 2021 2:08 PM
[UPDATE] Signal Hill blaze contained SANParks says the fire on Signal Hill has been contained and mopping up is in progress. 16 February 2021 11:51 AM
UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants The vaccine is developed by ImmunityBio, headed by South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong (aka "world's richest doctor"). 16 February 2021 11:43 AM
Zuma must 'face the music' says legal expert as Zondo guns for his imprisonment Zuma skipped the Zondo Inquiry hearing again on Monday, leading to the commission to call for him to be found in contempt of cour 16 February 2021 8:45 AM
'ANC flip-flopping on step aside resolution because everyone is going to fall' Political analyst Xolani Dube believes that the ANC has no true desire to implement the step aside resolution for corrupt members. 15 February 2021 7:04 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up Migrant workers struggling to get to farms is causing a spike in production costs, says Robert Coles (Rosetta Roastery). 16 February 2021 2:32 PM
10-point plan to save tourism in Cape Town - still world’s most beautiful city The Mother City has a plan to bring back the crowds, and their hard currencies, says Enver Duminy of Cape Town Tourism. 16 February 2021 12:52 PM
UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants The vaccine is developed by ImmunityBio, headed by South African billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong (aka "world's richest doctor"). 16 February 2021 11:43 AM
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case. 16 February 2021 7:20 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy. 15 February 2021 10:44 AM
'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple says. 15 February 2021 9:59 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
UK Report with Gavin Grey

UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 February 2021 9:54 AM

England's enforced hotel quarantine scheme starts tomorrow (Monday)
The Bank of England's chief economist says the UK economy is like a "coiled spring" ready to release large amounts of "pent-up financial energy".
The French government has abandoned plans to build a huge new terminal at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Bookclub: Qarnita Loxton

14 February 2021 10:13 AM

Qarnita Loxton was born and lives in Cape Town. She has practised as an attorney in the financial services industry. Her first novel, Being Kari (Kwela, 2017), was longlisted for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature and shortlisted for the 2018 Charles Bosman Prize. Being Lily (Kwela) followed in 2018, and Being Shelley (Kwela), the third book in the series, a year later.

Reviews with Gayle Edmunds

14 February 2021 10:05 AM

This week Gayle looks at News of the World.

Love, Grow and Nourish program

14 February 2021 9:20 AM

Guest: Danny Diliberto | Founder  at Ladles of Love

Talking point: The legal drinking age in SA

14 February 2021 9:05 AM

1) Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

 2) Leon Louw | Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation

 3) Manfred Jantjies | A teenager who lives in Delft

Wellness: What is a death doula?

14 February 2021 8:12 AM

A death doula, or death midwife, is a person whose work focusses on supporting the dying and their families as they navigate the final stages of life.  The Founder at Pure Vision Yoga, Abedah  Musengi, who is a death doula,  joins Sara-Jayne to chat about the work she does.

Reproductive Health Month

14 February 2021 7:47 AM

Guest: Dr. Crystal Meketiou | A therapist specialising in supporting women with fertility challenges.

LeadSA: Hope House

14 February 2021 7:06 AM

Guest: Judy  Strickland | Director  at Hope House

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 February 2021 6:52 AM

Here's some of what you can do in and around Cape Town as suggested by Jeff Ayliffe

International news with Katie McDonald

14 February 2021 6:46 AM

Victoria goes into 5-day lockdown
Army cracks down on protesters in Myanmar
New Zealand parliament disposes of the ‘colonial noose’ for men
Australia & New Zealand introduce Super Rugby rule changes

'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest

Local

UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants

Business Local

10-point plan to save tourism in Cape Town - still world’s most beautiful city

Business

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

16 February 2021 2:09 PM

Zero COVID in Europe: Possible or pipe dream?

16 February 2021 1:42 PM

Saftu to go on strike next Wednesday, same day as Mboweni's Budget speech

16 February 2021 12:31 PM

