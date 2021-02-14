UK Report with Gavin Grey

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Open for Speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: J & J Vaccine arrival
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN : The debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Zuma releases 'final statement' on Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Political Journalist
Today at 15:20
President can't deliver SONA promises
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:38
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Openserve fibre speeds will soon double – what does this mean for you?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy - Freelance writer and Business Day technology columnist
Today at 15:50
New Hope for Cancer Patients with several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist
Today at 16:05
What is the latest regarding UIF and TERS?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - UIF Director: Communication and Marketing
Today at 16:10
Santam challenges Hospitality payout terms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:20
Back to school! How is it going?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My Hometown: Benoni with Frith Van der Merwe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Frith Van De Merwe
Today at 16:50
Teen suicide awareness week: How to help teachers identify learners who might be depressed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director
Today at 16:55
SONA debate underway in parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Ramaphosa asks for documents implicating SAPS senior leadership in alleged R45m bid to defraud Crime Intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:10
Johnson and Johnson vaccine arrives today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
EWN: Bongani Bongo in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Brent Meersman Rattling the Cage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Meersman - Author
Today at 18:13
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrival and rollout plans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
