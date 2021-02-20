Sex workers and Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:45
Music with The Englewood Soweto Exchange
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ernest Dawkins - Saxophonist & Composer at Englewood Soweto Exchange
Latest Local
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
Muslim cemetery in Claremont reopens after almost 100 years due to Covid-19 Burials will take place at the Al Jaamia Mosque Cemetery once again for the first time in nearly a century after it was closed by... 19 February 2021 2:22 PM
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised. 19 February 2021 1:35 PM
Corruption case against Magashule and others moved to Free State High Court ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's tired of lengthly court delays after his case was postponed to August and moved to a... 19 February 2021 1:40 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020 Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine. 19 February 2021 9:06 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 19 February 2021 5:02 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering. 19 February 2021 2:30 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winte... 19 February 2021 8:20 AM
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from C... 18 February 2021 4:48 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence' "Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies). 19 February 2021 10:56 AM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Sex workers and Covid-19

Sex workers and Covid-19

20 February 2021 8:45 AM

Guests
Nosipho Vidima | Sex Worker Specialist  at Sonke Gender Justice
Connie Mathe | sex worker


CBD oil: What is it and how does it work?

20 February 2021 8:19 AM

Guest: Anton Groeneveldt | Managing Director at Oil Science

My Amazing Life: Itumeleng Sekhu

20 February 2021 7:41 AM

Itumeleng Sekhu is the Founder at Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation.

Doctor's Surgery: Understanding the challenges faced by people as they age

20 February 2021 7:08 AM

Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 February 2021 6:36 AM

Jeff guides us into what we can do outdoors around the western Cape this today.

SJ's top picks for the weekend

20 February 2021 6:29 AM

Titan Obstacle Course Run
Open-air record sale
5th Avenue Auctioneers February 2021 auction

Bookclub: Qarnita Loxton

14 February 2021 10:13 AM

Qarnita Loxton was born and lives in Cape Town. She has practised as an attorney in the financial services industry. Her first novel, Being Kari (Kwela, 2017), was longlisted for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature and shortlisted for the 2018 Charles Bosman Prize. Being Lily (Kwela) followed in 2018, and Being Shelley (Kwela), the third book in the series, a year later.

Reviews with Gayle Edmunds

14 February 2021 10:05 AM

This week Gayle looks at News of the World.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 February 2021 9:54 AM

England's enforced hotel quarantine scheme starts tomorrow (Monday)
The Bank of England's chief economist says the UK economy is like a "coiled spring" ready to release large amounts of "pent-up financial energy".
The French government has abandoned plans to build a huge new terminal at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

Love, Grow and Nourish program

14 February 2021 9:20 AM

Guest: Danny Diliberto | Founder  at Ladles of Love

EWN Highlights

Cele: 7 out of 10 SAPS stations reporting highest murder rates in the WC

20 February 2021 8:40 AM

SAPS seize unregistered Ivermectin tablets worth R126m at OR Tambo Airport

20 February 2021 8:28 AM

DA withdraws court bid against govt on COVID vaccine strategy

20 February 2021 7:48 AM

