Profile on Kelly Khumalo

Qarnita Loxton was born and lives in Cape Town. She has practised as an attorney in the financial services industry. Her first novel, Being Kari (Kwela, 2017), was longlisted for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature and shortlisted for the 2018 Charles Bosman Prize. Being Lily (Kwela) followed in 2018, and Being Shelley (Kwela), the third book in the series, a year later.

