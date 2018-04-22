Grade Nine's designated subjects

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: SAHPRA appears before Parliament Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 Op-ed on DM: Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? It’s time to prepare Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tim Murithi - Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South Africa

125 125

Today at 15:20 Corruption conundrum: I resent paying tax when R6 billion just disappears Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Melanie Verwoerd

125 125

Today at 15:38 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:40 Tributes paid after death of British lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gavin Grey

125 125

Today at 15:50 Traditional doctors, sangomas want included among vaccinated frontline health workers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sylvester Hlati - President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners association

125 125

Today at 15:50 EWN: Vaccine registration Portal Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 16:05 Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Polly Roy

125 125

Today at 16:10 Gauteng Province details its vaccine roll out plan Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Sipho Senabe, Chief Director: Human Resource Development and Employee Health and Wellness

125 125

Today at 16:20 NY Times: Alzheimer’s Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)

125 125

Today at 16:20 The liquor industry bearing the brunt even after the third sales ban has been lifted Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

125 125

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

125 125

Today at 16:55 Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

125 125

Today at 17:20 News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions

125 125

Today at 17:45 Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​ Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kaylee Faure - co-founder

125 125

Today at 18:11 Illicit Trade in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa

125 125

Today at 18:15 Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Absa on mining The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Craig Brewer - Managing Director at Absa Investment Banking

125 125

Today at 18:48 18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jacques Becker

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125