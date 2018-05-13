Inspirational CT: Senamile Masango

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa delivers 2021 State of the Nation Address The semi-virtual event kicked off with only around 30 masked MPs and delegates attending in the House. 11 February 2021 7:11 PM
Norma Mngoma was unlawfully arrested by Hawks, court rules The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Hawks' decision to execute an arrest warrant against Norma Mngoma was unlawful. 11 February 2021 5:25 PM
View all Local
Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire Lester Kiewit talks to Wonderboy Peters about how to inject confidence into the President's address in such troubled times. 11 February 2021 1:47 PM
What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died Parliamentary Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the country is in mourning, no pomp and ceremony this year and 30 people to attend. 11 February 2021 1:23 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 6:29 PM
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA). 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid. 11 February 2021 10:57 AM
View all Business
Cape Town hiking crew calls on outdoor lovers to pick up trash and fill up a bag A newly formed hiking group in Cape Town is challenging mountain users to combat litter through the cleanup initiative #FillABagCh... 11 February 2021 4:35 PM
This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin SANCCOB is running a great alternative way to celebrate the month of love by helping support an endangered African penguin. 11 February 2021 11:41 AM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight. 11 February 2021 4:08 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 11 February 2021 3:42 PM
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 6:29 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Inspirational CT: Senamile Masango

Inspirational CT: Senamile Masango

13 May 2018 7:03 AM

Africa Melane talks to Senamile Masango


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Decolonialising Kirstenbosch

8 February 2021 9:46 AM

In a recent  Architectural Review article Phakamani Xaba and Melanie Boehi write that "the political and historical layers of South Africa’s botanical gardens need to be unpeeled to confront colonial and apartheid legacies. " and argues that while developments made to Kirstenbosch since the start of democracy have increased they've done little to address those legacies.

 

Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Book Club: Local author Qarnita Loxton receives the Philida Literary Award

7 February 2021 10:12 AM

Local author Qarnita Loxton was on 6th February revealed as the 2021 recipient of the Philida Literary Award, established in 2020 to pay tribute to his life and work of the late South African writer Andre Brink. His, widow the writer Karina Szuzrek tells Sara-Jayne King about the award. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golden Globes 2021 nominations

7 February 2021 9:58 AM

Gayle Edmunds looks at The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations. They are scheduled for Feb. 28 and will be shown on NBC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

7 February 2021 9:44 AM

Hunting down the SA mutated virus in the UK
UK on target to vaccinate all over 50’s by May


Up to 87 million pints of beer (49.5m litres) will be thrown away as a result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

10-year-old singing prodigy needs help

7 February 2021 9:31 AM

Joining Sara-Jayne on the line are the parents of 10-year-old Ethan Palagangwe. He's a young man from Mitchell's Plain who is realising his dream of becoming a professional singer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Interracial dating

7 February 2021 9:21 AM

Couples
Peter Phillip and Veronika Komarkoba
Nicola Bruns and Brian Bergsteedt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Keto diet safe?

7 February 2021 8:18 AM

Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Anke Pearson who has lost 15kgs following a keto diet

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Addicted to competitions

7 February 2021 7:53 AM

Diana Coke from Brighton in the UK, gave up full-time employment to enter competitions full time- and has won more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of prizes (or over 4 million rand) to date. Di enters around 400 competitions a week and wins so much cash and prizes she's been able to give up her job as a graphic designer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 February 2021 7:04 AM

Jeff gives his latest report on what's happening outdoors in the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with Katie McDonald

7 February 2021 6:52 AM

Military coup in Myanmar rocks the region
World’s largest battery to be built in Australia
Israel Folau back in the news after not being signed by the Dragons, Rugby League club
Affected by misfortune? Change your name...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption

Local Politics Business

Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance

Business Local

'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years

World

Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

11 February 2021 8:23 PM

‘He made us laugh’ – CT mother of 1 of 4 boys who died in sinkhole in disbelief

11 February 2021 8:04 PM

Taxi industry conflict exacerbated by law officials who own taxis, inquiry says

11 February 2021 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA