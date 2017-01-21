Durbanville Hills Trail Run : Be a superhero for a super cause

Africa Melane talks to Simone Brown, Public Relations Durbanville Hills is calling on all superheroes to support the Durbanville Hills Workers Trust by taking part in a fun-filled Harvest Trail Run, which is set to take place on Sunday 19th February 2017. At R130 per entry, participants of the 8km trail run are encouraged to show their support for the worthy cause by dressing up as their favourite superheroes.