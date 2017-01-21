Lead SA feature – Breakfast Club at Good Hope Seminary Junior School

AFRICA MELANE talks to Aletta Ashmore Organiser. The Breakfast Club at Good Hope Seminary Junior School is just a year old, and seeks to break through the learning barrier created in many of our learners by hunger, or lack of sound nutrition. We provide an E’Pap and fruit breakfast to 250 learners, the entire Foundation Phase, each school morning. In February we will roll out to Gr 4 as well. Gr 6 and 7 learners head up the classroom preparation teams, and there is a small army of adult volunteers who supervise, then wash up and prepare for the next morning.