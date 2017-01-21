Africa Melane talk to Levy Sekgapane an Opera Singer

Levy was born in Kroonstad, Free State. He joined community and church choirs from an early age. He joined the Fidentia South African Youth Choir, under the baton of André van der Merwe, and received a bursary to attend Stellenberg High School in Cape Town where he received his first music training in singing and piano with Marianna Marais and Elizabeth Wright.