Inspirational Cape Town – From a soccer fan to a soccer Mag editor

Africa Melane talks to Vuyani Joni, Editor of Soccer Laduma



Vuyani grew up in Paterson in the Eastern Cape. He was a soccer fanatic and loyal reader of Soccer Laduma. He wrote to the paper regularly, so regularly in fact, that they offered him a meeting, to see what this super-fan was all about, and he tightly grabbed this opportunity with both hands.