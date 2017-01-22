Africa’s Book Club – Performing Arts Network of Southern Africa

Africa Melane talks to Kurt Egelhof National Coordinator Performing Arts Network of Southern Africa.



Scriptwriters will be pleased to hear that PANSA has extended the deadline for script submissions for the Festival of Reading of New Writing – the scriptwriting competition for new, emerging or experienced writers. The 2017 competition was made possible by a grant of R1.8 million from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).