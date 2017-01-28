Health Feature: Skin care especially when aging

Africa Melane talks to Dr. Dagmar Whitaker (Dermatologist)



As we grow and age, our skin does, too. Over a period of time, it tends to lose its glow, elasticity, and softness if not properly taken care of. Skincare starts as early as your 20s. However, in addition to taking care of one’s skin, other essential factors like diet, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle play an important part in having healthy skin and general well-being.