OUTDOOR Active Feature- Benefits of dancing as a couple

Africa Melane talks to Salome Sechele (Personal Trainer and Latin American Dance champion)



Studies have shown that couples participating in physical activities together often report to be more satisfied in their relationships than those who do not. Perhaps it is the endorphins, or maybe the fact that exercise increases your heart rate, mimicking the increased pulse that people experience when falling in love. If jogging together can strengthen a relationship, just imagine the effects of dancing a romantic rumba or a passionate tango.