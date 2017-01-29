Inspirational Cape Town

Africa Melane talks to Andrew Koopman (Founder and director of the AK Snapshot Study Group Mitchell’s Plain)



Many have described him as a South African hero who transforms lives and helps the future of our country get to the dream we want it to be. Andrew Koopman is no stranger to Cape Talk, nor is he a strange to Late Nights. A few months ago he spoke to Josephine on what AK Snapshot Study group is and what it stands for. Tonight we chat to him on how they are assisting matriculants to achieve success.