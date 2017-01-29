#WaterWatch

Africa Melane talks to Councillor Xanthea Limberg Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services, and Energy, City of Cape Town,



The City of Cape Town says that there are about 20 000 residents who are guilty of excessive water consumption. The city also added the areas where the residence who are the highest consumers to their statement and these include:

- Newlands and Constantia

- Newfields and Lansdowne

- Kraaifontein and Somerset West