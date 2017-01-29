House hold spending in SA.

Africa Melane talks to Pali Lehohla (Statistician General Statistics South Africa)



South African households spent about R1.72-trillion between October 2014 and October 2015‚ with an average household spending R103 293.



According to the results of the Living Conditions Survey conducted by Statistics SA‚ housing and utilities‚ transport‚ food and miscellaneous goods and services accounted for the bulk of the spend.