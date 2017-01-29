Travel –Travelling the globe

Africa Melane talks to Marc Dinkelmann Travel Blogger



The Moroccan explorer and scholar Ibn Battutta once said of travelling that “- it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” And that’s certainly true of my next guest.

South African travel blogger Marc Dinklemann is currently travelling the globe, after a potentially life-threatening health scare prompted him to take stock and gave him the courage to fulfil his long-held dream of exploring the world.