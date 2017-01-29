Personal Finance – What workouts will cost us in 2017

Now that 2017 has dawned and Michael Bublé has crept back into his cave, only to return again next December, the one thing left to do is to get your new year’s resolutions working. Most people promise themselves to become better people this time round, right? And the first thing many resolutionists do is to join their local gym. Is it a good choice? Not always. The all inspiring spark will now have to contend with an exhausting work schedule. Resolutions become a thing of the future and you find yourself in a very expensive binding agreement between yourself and your gym