Celebs doing great things

Africa Melane talks to Nomfundo Xaluva (Musician)



Nomfundo Xaluva is no ordinary musician. Her sultry voice and exquisite talent as a pianist is backed up by a masters degree in Jazz Studies (Voice and Dissertation) and her humble, joyful attitude to both life and her art. This talent and effortless demeanour as an artist is powerfully conveyed on her delightful album, Kusile.