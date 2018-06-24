School catchment areas

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Unions (NUMSA & DETAWU) and workers react to Greyhound closure - claim they weren’t consulted and found out through social media (700 workers affected - according to unions)- with audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:41
Garlic prices: Woolies, Pick n Pay, and others probed amid sudden price spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCC.
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
Mandy's Book of The Week: Rattling the cage: Reflections on democratic South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Meersman
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Mandy's Book of The Week: Rattling the cage: Reflections on democratic South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Meersman
Today at 13:07
On the couch - PE chocolatier taking on the world
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris parkin
Today at 14:07
DIY with Angelo d’Ambrosio - How to get rid of home-invading insects
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Music with Bonfire Buffalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ivy Ann van Rooyen
Today at 15:10
Houses built along Central Line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane - PRASA Chairperson
Today at 15:20
SA variant is a stigmatising approach - SA Virologists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willem Hanekom - Associate Professor And Lab Di at South African Tb Vaccine Initi
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
New24: Does Greyhound's closure spell the end of the road for the long-distance bus sector?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist
Today at 16:20
DM Op-Ed: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aninka Claassens
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Apple car to be made in America by Kia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:05
What about mixing different vaccines?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha
Today at 17:20
What is the Haze Club case and why does it matter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Liddel - director of The Haze Club
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Big Concerts on plans to rebuild entertainment sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Amanda Cromhout on Loyalty card programmes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Tax year end
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory a... 4 February 2021 11:11 AM
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents. 4 February 2021 10:40 AM
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia. 4 February 2021 9:00 AM
View all Local
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
View all Politics
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients "Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist." 4 February 2021 11:44 AM
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates' Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch. 3 February 2021 6:46 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
School catchment areas

School catchment areas

24 June 2018 8:31 AM

Africa Melane talks to Bronagh Hammond Director of Communications at the Western Cape Education Department


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Reviews with Gayle Edmunds

31 January 2021 9:45 AM

Gayle reviews The Stranger. It is an eight-part British mystery thriller series written primarily by Danny Brocklehurst and based on the 2015 Harlan Coben novel of the same title. 

UK Report with Gavin Grey

31 January 2021 9:36 AM

EU vaccine policy in chaos
Unionist parties in Northern Ireland say now the UK should trigger the same emergency provision to secure frictionless trade.
Two men who organised a mass snowball fight during the latest coronavirus lockdown in the UK have each been fined £10,000.

Inside EWN throw-forward

31 January 2021 9:02 AM

EWN Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase tells us about what will be happening on the show tonight.

SPORT: Currie Cup final

31 January 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Xola Ntshinga |  Rugby Commentator

What should sex education in school look like?

31 January 2021 8:47 AM

Guest: Tracey Engelbrecht | The author of "The Girl Who Couldn't Say No: Memoir of a teenage mom". She's also a school facilitator on sexual health focusing on young people. 

Taking care of your back and posture while working at home

31 January 2021 8:16 AM

Guest:  Dr. Paul Palmer | A chiropractor and a musculoskeletal consultant for ICAS Southern Africa

How doulas can continue to support moms-to-be during Covid-19

31 January 2021 7:53 AM

Guest: Tshegeofatso Segwele | Founder at Grounded Wellness

LeadSA: HOPE Cape Town

31 January 2021 7:07 AM

Guest: Marlene Whitehead | Donor Relations Manager at HOPE Cape Town

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

31 January 2021 6:48 AM

Take a listen to find out what you can do outdoors today.

International news with Katie McDonald

31 January 2021 6:42 AM

Australian government finally details plans for vaccine rollout
Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese law allowing coastguard to open fire on foreign vessels
Asia-Pacific Region said to be most successful in containing coronavirus
Surprise?... Australian sharks declared the world’s deadliest

[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers

Local

Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business

German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal

World

Ahead of African vaccination campaigns, scepticism takes hold

4 February 2021 11:40 AM

No evidence we are tied to ANC faction or Magashule, says ATM

4 February 2021 11:34 AM

Patel: Several govt initiatives under way to focus more on local trade

4 February 2021 11:29 AM

