Health Feature: TB treatment

Africa Melane talks to Prof Gerhard Walzl Professor in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences and part of Predict-TB consortium



A Stellenbosch University (SU) researcher is involved in a large international study aimed at shortening TB treatment in the majority of patients.

Prof Gerhard Walzl from SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences is part of the Predict-TB consortium which is developing a device that identifies patients whose TB can be cured after just four months of treatment, instead of the usual six months.