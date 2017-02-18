SONA debate

Africa Melane talks to Professor Ben Cousins Director, Programme for Land and Agrarian Studies, University of the Western Cape



In his Sona speech last week, President Zuma said it would be “difficult, if not impossible” for reconciliation to be accomplished until land ownership in South Africa has been resolved. He announced during his address that he had sent the Expropriation Act back to Parliament in order to pursue land reform and redistribution lawfully.