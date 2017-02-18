Lead SA feature – Khayelitsha Swimming Outreach Programme

Africa Melane talks to Carol Esterhuizen Programmes manager



Carol Esterhuizen and her team from Ripple Effect Swim School have started the Ikhaya Le Themba Swimming Outreach Program. The aim of the program is to improve the self-confidence of school children by teaching them the skill of swimming, increasing their water safety skills and exposing them to competitive swimming opportunities.