Inspirational Cape Town – Akosua Korenteng

Africa Melane talks to Akosua Korenteng Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellow



A Ghanaian by birth, Akosua Korenteng was born in Accra and immigrated to South Africa with her parents when she was five. She was awarded the Allan Gray Fellowship in her first year at University, a pivotal point in her life’s journey that shaped the trajectory of her future which makes it easy to understand why Akosua is so entrepreneurially minded and academically inclined.