Health Feature: Rare disease

Africa Melane talks to Kelly du Plessis, CEO of Rare Diseases South Africa



Approximately 50% of the people affected by rare diseases are children. Of these young patients, 30% will not live to see their 5th birthday. Furthermore, rare diseases are responsible for 35% of deaths in the first year of life. Public support for ongoing research efforts is crucial to saving lives.

As part of a worldwide campaign to raise awareness for patients, families and carers who are affected by rare diseases, Rare Disease Day takes place on Tuesday, 28 February 2017. This year’s global theme is “Research,” a topic that is close to the hearts of everyone who seeks to bring hope to people living with a rare condition.