Universities on the verge of deficit

Africa Melane talking to Dr Ingrid Tufvesson, Chairperson of the Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN)



The University of Pretoria is on the verge of being in deficit after being owed more than R200 million by students, according to a report in Business Day.



This follows reports that two other major universities – the University of Witswaterstrand and the University of Cape Town are reportedly headed the same way. Wits Vice Chancellor Adam Habib told Business Day in January that the university was on the verge of its first deficit in 11 years, while UCT reportedly said it would reach the same problem in three years’ time.