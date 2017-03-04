Health Feature: Deafness carries a huge cost burden: economic as well as personal

Africa Melane talks to Dr Victor De Andrade Department/ School: Speech Pathology and Audiology Wits



Deafness often remains invisible, especially in contexts of constrained resources and poverty. It can exact a high cost for both developed and developing countries because it has a significant impact on the lives of those affected, and the economies of the countries in which they live. Also, the services for people who are deaf can be very expensive.