OUTDOOR Active Feature- FNB ONE RUN

Africa Melane talks to Michael Meyer Managing Director of Stillwater Sports



The FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN, is most passionate and welcoming road race on the South African running calendar. It celebrates everything Cape Town – the vibrant culture, the city, and the people. This fast, flat 12km event brings together runners from all walks of life to experience a run built for fun. The FNB Cape Town 12 ONERUN starts in Milnerton and follows the coastline past key landmarks, finishing at the FNB Portside building in the heart of Cape Town. There’s no cut off time and everyone from international superstars to wheelchair athletes can join in the fun.