Personal Finance – How to keep your Special Day within budget

Africa Melane talks to Wikus Olivier Debt management expert and spokesperson at DebtSafe



Weddings are ridiculously expensive. And can cost between R100 000 and R200 000 nowadays. Couples get overly excited when they find the perfect, relatively affordable venue but when they start adding up all the other additional costs, their mood quickly changes. By the look of things, there is no way that newlyweds can avoid starting their lives without a heap of debt.