Department of Education releases guidance on the management of Coronavirus in schools

Clement spoke to Dept of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on guidelines schools should be following to stop the spread of COVID-19 at 12:15
Guest: Chester MissingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr David MaahlamelaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at TechcentralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bishop Bheki NgcoboLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brian Pinnock - Cybersecurity Specialist at MimecastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sinesipho ManinjwaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Anban PillayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Khosi JiyaniLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marius Du Toit - Defense Lawyer And Former ProsecutorLISTEN TO PODCAST