COVID-19 lockdown: A look at the effects on small businesses

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes with Ernestine Deane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernestine Deane
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Co-parenting during Covid-19 - This is what we know so far
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
UIF and Covid-19 lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Commissioner: Unemployment Insurance Fund
Today at 16:20
A plea to our private medical colleagues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark van der Velde - Chairman of The Clinical Hospital Committee Cape Town Mediclinic
Today at 16:40
South Africans called upon to join urgent mask donation drive to help stem Covid-19 spread
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Martyn - co-founder of Syntech
Today at 16:55
David Scott from the Kiffness is keeping us entertained during lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
Today at 17:05
The City of Cape Town and Covid-19 Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Wine industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Home Affairs Dept will only issue death certificates and replacement documents Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says Home Affairs offices will offer limited services during the 21-day lockdown. 26 March 2020 1:59 PM
Premier Winde: WC govt to put Covid-19 field hospitals in place Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial authorities will be erecting field hospitals in preparation for increased Covid-19... 26 March 2020 11:40 AM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Digital banks have started thriving Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish. 25 March 2020 8:33 PM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour. 25 March 2020 3:18 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
COVID-19 lockdown: A look at the effects on small businesses

COVID-19 lockdown: A look at the effects on small businesses

Guest: Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Gauteng Health struggling to trace some people who tested for COVID-19

26 March 2020 1:21 PM

Guest: Dr Bandile Masuku

Home Affairs to remain open during lockdown

26 March 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs

President Ramaphosa calls on National Day of Prayer

26 March 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency 

SA Express delays salary payments for March

25 March 2020 1:24 PM

Guest: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at
National Transport Movement 

Minister of small businesses

25 March 2020 1:00 PM

Guest: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni 

Reported price inflation cases increase to 21

25 March 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission

Minister of Health addresses concerns about COVID-19

25 March 2020 12:45 PM

Guest:  Dr Zweli Mkhize 

Lockdown concerns from working class

24 March 2020 1:49 PM

Guest:  Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN

Lizelle Persens

Numbers of COVID-19 expected to rise. How prepared is our health system?

24 March 2020 1:00 PM

Guest:  Dr Bandile Masuku

COVID-19 lockdown: A look at the effects on small businesses

24 March 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Jon Paris - Head of Commercial at A2Pay

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days

Business

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

President calls for 2-minute reflection for our country and to display SA flags

Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus: S. Africans buy essentials as lockdown looms

26 March 2020 2:00 PM

Mthembu explains why media classified an essential service

26 March 2020 1:52 PM

Wuhan lockdown bought health systems vital time: study

26 March 2020 1:45 PM

