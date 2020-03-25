SA Express delays salary payments for March

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Latest Local
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public 'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands. 25 March 2020 7:45 AM
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
SA Express delays salary payments for March

SA Express delays salary payments for March

Guest: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement
Minister of small businesses

25 March 2020 1:00 PM

Guest: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni 

Reported price inflation cases increase to 21

25 March 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission

Minister of Health addresses concerns about COVID-19

25 March 2020 12:45 PM

Guest:  Dr Zweli Mkhize 

Lockdown concerns from working class

24 March 2020 1:49 PM

Guest:  Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN

Lizelle Persens

Numbers of COVID-19 expected to rise. How prepared is our health system?

24 March 2020 1:00 PM

Guest:  Dr Bandile Masuku

COVID-19 lockdown: A look at the effects on small businesses

24 March 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Jon Paris - Head of Commercial at A2Pay

COVID-19 lockdown: A look at the effects on small businesses

24 March 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist

Judgement on Mkhwebane-SARS matter postponed

23 March 2020 1:30 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

Melanie Verwoed pens experience of family testing positive for COVID-19

23 March 2020 1:24 PM

Guest: Melanie Verwoed - Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation

Health Minister: You can walk your dogs and jog - but keep it short

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

Business

Gauteng govt confident court will rule in its favour over Tshwane council matter

25 March 2020 4:06 PM

Jake White appointed Bulls director of rugby

25 March 2020 3:59 PM

Sarb announces new measures to ensure flow of cash in economy

25 March 2020 3:14 PM

