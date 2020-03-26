President Ramaphosa calls on National Day of Prayer

Guest: Dr Bandile MasukuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at
National Transport Movement
Guest: Khumbudzo NtshavheniLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Zweli MkhizeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Lizelle Persens
Guest: Dr Bandile MasukuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jon Paris - Head of Commercial at A2PayLISTEN TO PODCAST