Academics call for increase in grant payments for those who earn less

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:45
WC Blood - please keep donating during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 13:55
JP Smith - retirement villages in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Tanja Storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tanja Storm
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The WC Education Department and rolling out e-learning for students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA’s April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Today at 16:14
Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
The Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
WC Health authorities identifying isolation facilities and additional bed space Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo supports the President's decision to launch a mass Covid-19 screening programme. 31 March 2020 11:09 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 31 March 2020 10:53 AM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay... Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact. 30 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Business
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, o... 31 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
Academics call for increase in grant payments for those who earn less

Academics call for increase in grant payments for those who earn less

Guest: Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

SANDF, SAPS face scrutiny after claims of brutality

31 March 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: General Vusi Masondo

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF, SAPS face scrutiny after claims of brutality

31 March 2020 12:46 PM

Guests: SANDF, SAPS face scrutiny after claims of brutality

Zonke Mbele - Wife of assaulted man 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government announces more testing stations for COVID-19

31 March 2020 12:32 PM

Guest:Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bemawu accuses SABC of concealing COVID-19 infection of staffer

30 March 2020 12:51 PM

Guests: Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied
Workers Union

Iaan Plaatjies speaking on confirmed cases at the public broadcaster - SABC COO

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans stuck abroad appeal to government to assist

30 March 2020 12:40 PM

Guests: Clifford Hanks Snr father of Clifford Hanks Jnr

 Lunga Ngqengelele

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social grants for elderly and disabled paid out today

30 March 2020 12:29 PM

Guest: Lindiwe Zulu

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Corona virus cases

30 March 2020 12:20 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cities of Johannesburg and Cape Town plans for services during lockdown

27 March 2020 1:20 PM

Guests:  Dan Plato 
Johannesburg mayor spokesperson Mlimandela Ndamase

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol prices crash because of COVID-19 woes

27 March 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

World

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

EWN Highlights

With lockdown disrupting schooling, dept says pupils must study at home

31 March 2020 12:44 PM

Absa to roll out debt relief for its customers

31 March 2020 12:42 PM

4 men arrested in Strandfontein after 3 bodies found in vehicle

31 March 2020 10:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA