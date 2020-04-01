UIF's relief fund for laid-off workers because of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
POPIA in SA comes info effect today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anna Collard - MD of KnowBe4 Africa
Today at 16:55
Local music slot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Woodland - postdoctoral medicinal chemist with the Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D) at UCT
Today at 17:20
SU researchers turning bread into hand sanitiser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Tait - Post-doc researcher in Food Science at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:27
Innovation during lock-down: Let’s Get Quizzical
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Keevy
Today at 17:46
Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Lloyd
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears. 1 April 2020 2:41 PM
No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) wants people to report any companies or individuals selling home tests for Co... 1 April 2020 1:58 PM
UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says close to 4,000 applications have been received, most from small businesses. 1 April 2020 1:56 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Digital signatures - are they legally binding? With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature? 1 April 2020 12:43 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'. 1 April 2020 3:42 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
UIF's relief fund for laid-off workers because of Covid-19

UIF's relief fund for laid-off workers because of Covid-19

Guest: Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner 



Crispen Phiri on the courts

1 April 2020 1:28 PM
Do masks help in curbing COVID-19 infections?

1 April 2020 1:21 PM

Guest: Piet Streicher

Sahpra warns of rapid home tests for COVID-19

1 April 2020 1:01 PM

Guest: Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela - Sahpra CEO

PSA takes government to court over salary increases due today

1 April 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South
Africa 

COVID-19 update in numbers

1 April 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Academics call for increase in grant payments for those who earn less

31 March 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science 

SANDF, SAPS face scrutiny after claims of brutality

31 March 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: General Vusi Masondo

SANDF, SAPS face scrutiny after claims of brutality

31 March 2020 12:46 PM

Guests: SANDF, SAPS face scrutiny after claims of brutality

Zonke Mbele - Wife of assaulted man 

Government announces more testing stations for COVID-19

31 March 2020 12:32 PM

Guest:Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

Local

Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful

World Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

Local

Justice Minister Lamola issues new court directives for lockdown period

1 April 2020 1:15 PM

Gauteng govt rolls out COVID-19 sanitisation drive in Alexandra

1 April 2020 1:04 PM

First repatriation flight to Sao Paulo departs from OR Tambo Airport

1 April 2020 12:59 PM

