Mangaung implements stricter regulations on funerals and handling of the remains

Today at 13:15 GBV during lockdown Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bernadine Bachar

125 125

Today at 13:25 Rape Crisis COVID-19 response Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kathleen Dey - Director at Rape Crisis

125 125

Today at 13:33 Minute of Mindfulness - Kate Leinberger Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 13:35 Greener Living: Sharks and Rays Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Jean Harris

Lauren van Nijkerk - Deputy director for marketing at Wildlands Conservation Trust

125 125

Today at 14:07 Advice: Manage your Household Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Angelo D’ Ambrosio

125 125

Today at 14:51 Quarantunes with Derek Gripper Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for reflection Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 South Africa bungled the Spanish flu in 1918. History mustn’t repeat itself for COVID-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Howard Phillips - Emeritus Professor of History at University of Cape Town (UCT)

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:20 Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for local music Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Premier Alan Winde provides update on Western Cape Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 New development for innovation in ventilators Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World

125 125