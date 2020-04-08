Health experts denounce growing Covid-19 stigma

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
EFF press charges against minister who violated lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Ventilators manufacturing project -10 000 by end of June
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Blackmarket liquor sales soars and legal Tavern owners suffer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lefa Mapilo - Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation
Today at 10:33
UIF related question for the UIF Commisioner
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Today at 10:45
Continue- UIF Commissioner answers your questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Online Fitness Classes Thrive Fitness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Pienaar
New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in the proce... 8 April 2020 5:57 PM
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19? Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates. 8 April 2020 5:23 PM
Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 4:34 PM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering. 8 April 2020 4:59 PM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Health experts denounce growing Covid-19 stigma

Health experts denounce growing Covid-19 stigma

Guests: Zama Shandu - Sister dies of Covid-19

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation



Covid-19 Q&A with the World Health Organization

8 April 2020 1:16 PM

Guest:  Princess Nothemba Simelela

The ANC on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams being placed on special leave

8 April 2020 12:42 PM

Guests: Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress 

Dr Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst 

SA lockdown: Informal traders confused about regulations

7 April 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape
Town 

‘Sin ban’ to cost SA billions and shed countless jobs

7 April 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Howard Dembovsky

ANC, alliance partners 'reject' getting funding from IMF or World Bank to fight Covid-19

7 April 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Solly Mapaila 

Mayor Makhubo to inspect Covid-19 Screening Site

7 April 2020 12:29 PM

Guest: Geoff Makhubo

Nehawu launches urgent court bid regarding protective gear

7 April 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Bheki Ntshalintshali - at Secretary-General Cosatu

UK PM Boris Johnson in hospital as queen says united effort will defeat virus

6 April 2020 1:15 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey

Online South Africans have more confidence in government than in business when it come to Covid-19

6 April 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Mari Harris - Public Affairs Director at Ipsos

The Health Ministry denounces the stigma around Covid-19

6 April 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,845 and a total of 18 deaths

Local

How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?

Business Local

WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend

Local

Nehawu backs down from legal action against Mkhize over protective gear

9 April 2020 7:16 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 8 April

9 April 2020 6:56 AM

Speed of coronavirus deaths shock doctors as New York toll hits new high

9 April 2020 6:49 AM

