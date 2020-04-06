The Health Ministry denounces the stigma around Covid-19

Guest: Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Guest: Gavin GreyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mari Harris - Public Affairs Director at IpsosLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vuyolwethu Zungula - President at African Transformation MovementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Zama Shandu - Sister dies of Covid-19
Dr Linda-Gail Bekker - Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Guest: Hermann PretoriusLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lunga Nombewu - Record Label owneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ahmore Burger-Smidt - Director at Werksmans AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Zola Saphetha - General Secretatry at Nehawu
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Guest: Theodor SmithLISTEN TO PODCAST