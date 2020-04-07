Mayor Makhubo to inspect Covid-19 Screening Site

Today at 13:20 Growthpoint properties - any lockdown rental relief? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Estienne De Klerk - Executive Director at Growthpoint

Today at 13:36 Minute of Mindfulness - Nicky Cloete Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:40 Science & Tech feature: Blood Types and Covid 19 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Shahroch Nahrwah - Head of Department: Clinical Haematology at Melomed Tokai

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Autistic kids in lockdown Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Candy Voss - Chairperson at Autism Western Cape

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Amy Tjasink Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Amy Tjasink - Singer/songwriter at Amy Tjasink Music

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 No lockdown, please, we’re Swedish Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Fredrik Erixon - Swedish economist

Today at 15:40 MADNESS: ESSAYS OF HOPE AND UNCERTAINTY Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sean Baumann - Psychiatrist and author

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Have trauma cases decreased with the banning of alcohol sales during lockdown? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andrew Nicol - Head of the Trauma Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital

Today at 16:20 Victoria Falls is thriving, records highest flow Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 The theatre industry and Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions

Today at 17:05 Our direct human ancestor Homo erectus is older than we thought Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Stephanie Baker - researcher at the Palaeo-Research Institute at the University of Johannesburg

