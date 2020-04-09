Limpopo doctors released from forced quarantine after court hearing

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:17
South Africans stuck abroad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neal Stacey
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Ingrid Regenass
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Jackman - Exclusive Books at Marketing Manager
Today at 14:17
Exploitation of Big Cats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Audrey Delsink - Wildlife Director at Humane Society International Africa
Today at 14:42
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chanel September
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Small business struggling to get in touch with Gov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neville Jullies - Director PG LABELS &TRIMS
Today at 15:20
How COVID predictions and models work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Cape Town attorney William Booth shot at in his garage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Lisa Joshua Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 20:25
Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 21:15
Brothers in War & Peace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
Latest Local
Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home William Booth has previously represented a number of high-profile clients, including controversial businessman Mark Lifman. 9 April 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
[Q&A] New system for payment continuation for existing UIF clients amid lockdown Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping answers questions from claimants during a Q&A with CapeTalk. 9 April 2020 12:10 PM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN? Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 6:53 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Expect no price hikes or shortages (except rice, pasta) from us - Tiger Brands Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle assures South Africans that there are sufficient supplies of most of the company's products. 8 April 2020 6:35 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
Limpopo doctors released from forced quarantine after court hearing

Limpopo doctors released from forced quarantine after court hearing

Guest: Niel Shikwambane



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Bernie Sanders pulls out of US presidential race

9 April 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Nadia Neophytou, EWN correspondent

DBE announces COVID-19 curriculum for schools

9 April 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education 

Western Cape Education opens emergency feeding schemes

9 April 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Multichoice launches African Easter Channel

9 April 2020 12:35 PM

Guest: Reggy Moalusi

Traffic operations ahead of Easter weekend

9 April 2020 12:32 PM

Guest: Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African Government

Covid-19 Q&A with the World Health Organization

8 April 2020 1:16 PM

Guest:  Princess Nothemba Simelela

The ANC on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams being placed on special leave

8 April 2020 12:42 PM

Guests: Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress 

Dr Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst 

SA lockdown: Informal traders confused about regulations

7 April 2020 12:50 PM

‘Sin ban’ to cost SA billions and shed countless jobs

7 April 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Howard Dembovsky

[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing

Local Entertainment Sport

'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'

Local Politics

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

Residents of gated communities urged to comply with lockdown laws

9 April 2020 12:22 PM

Coronavirus... virus… us: NW health didn't pay Mzwakhe Mbuli for COVID-19 song

9 April 2020 12:18 PM

Dirco says it is working to aid SA citizens stranded abroad to return home

9 April 2020 11:51 AM

