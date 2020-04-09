DBE announces COVID-19 curriculum for schools

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Marc Lottering, Covid-19 and The Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Lottering - Comedian at ...
Today at 16:10
Controversial homeless shelter in Strandfontein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylan Palm
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Lisa Joshua Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 20:25
Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 21:15
Brothers in War & Peace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
Latest Local
SA authors pen lockdown book in record time with maverick publisher Lester Kiewit chats to publisher and author Melinda Ferguson about her latest book Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles. 9 April 2020 3:10 PM
Some WC schools reopened to feed vulnerable pupils under strict conditions - MEC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says there are strict protocols in place to ensure the safety of the pupils amid the Covid-19 lockdow... 9 April 2020 3:04 PM
Limpopo doctors forced into quarantine, released The South African Medical Association described the move by the Limpopo Health Department as 'heavy-handed' and 'unfair'. 9 April 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN? Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 6:53 PM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
arrow_forward
DBE announces COVID-19 curriculum for schools

DBE announces COVID-19 curriculum for schools

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education 



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

Bernie Sanders pulls out of US presidential race

9 April 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Nadia Neophytou, EWN correspondent

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Education opens emergency feeding schemes

9 April 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Limpopo doctors released from forced quarantine after court hearing

9 April 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Niel Shikwambane

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Multichoice launches African Easter Channel

9 April 2020 12:35 PM

Guest: Reggy Moalusi

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Traffic operations ahead of Easter weekend

9 April 2020 12:32 PM

Guest: Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African Government

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 Q&A with the World Health Organization

8 April 2020 1:16 PM

Guest:  Princess Nothemba Simelela

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The ANC on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams being placed on special leave

8 April 2020 12:42 PM

Guests: Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress 

Dr Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA lockdown: Informal traders confused about regulations

7 April 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape
Town 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

‘Sin ban’ to cost SA billions and shed countless jobs

7 April 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Howard Dembovsky

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing

Local Entertainment Sport

'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'

Local Politics

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

EWN Highlights

'Skeem Saam' actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja dies

9 April 2020 3:20 PM

Ramaphosa visits health info centre tracking coronavirus in SA

9 April 2020 2:45 PM

Sassa introduces new dates for elderly, disability grants

9 April 2020 2:28 PM

