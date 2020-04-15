Netcare Kingsway closes trauma unit after patient, staff tests positive for COVID19

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 15:10
Under what conditions would it be sensible to allow citizens to exercise outside?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health and Univ of Edinburgh
Guests
Linda Bauld - Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health and Univ of Edinburgh
125
Today at 15:20
Leak of private letter suggests Western Cape High Court judges’ private comms are being monitored
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:40
No more money for SAA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
125
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
South Africa’s world-class fight against Covid19: The data tells the story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcus Hollington - research director at Focal Africa Research
Guests
Marcus Hollington - research director at Focal Africa Research
125
Today at 16:20
Trump vs Biden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - Associate LSE IDEAS . Analyst on int'l security + US foreign policy + technology
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - Associate LSE IDEAS . Analyst on int'l security + US foreign policy + technology
125
Today at 16:55
The ins and outs of cloth masks: The science and policy behind SA’s new mask recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrin Begg - a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University
Guests
Kerrin Begg - a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 17:05
WCED on schools during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer
125
Today at 17:20
Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
125
Today at 17:46
Clare Pooley, British blogger and novelist, regarding her latest book.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clare Pooley - Author
Guests
Clare Pooley - Author
125
Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Guests
Lisa Sonn
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up