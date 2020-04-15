US President Donald Trump cuts off WHO funding

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Under what conditions would it be sensible to allow citizens to exercise outside?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health and Univ of Edinburgh
Today at 15:20
Leak of private letter suggests Western Cape High Court judges' private comms are being monitored
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
No more money for SAA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
South Africa's world-class fight against Covid19: The data tells the story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcus Hollington - research director at Focal Africa Research
Today at 16:20
Trump vs Biden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - Associate LSE IDEAS . Analyst on int'l security + US foreign policy + technology
Today at 16:55
The ins and outs of cloth masks: The science and policy behind SA's new mask recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrin Begg - a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:05
WCED on schools during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer
Today at 17:20
Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 17:46
Clare Pooley, British blogger and novelist, regarding her latest book.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clare Pooley - Author
Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown CEO of Forgood.co.za explains how you can become a virtual volunteer by supporting a worthy cause from the comfort of your home. 15 April 2020 12:12 PM
End of the runway for SAA as government says no to further bailout Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the SAA business rescue practitioners' request for a further R10 billion. 15 April 2020 11:29 AM
End of the runway for SAA as government says no to further bailout Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the SAA business rescue practitioners’ request for a further R10 billion. 15 April 2020 11:29 AM
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. 14 April 2020 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela
US President Donald Trump cuts off WHO funding

US President Donald Trump cuts off WHO funding

Guest: Prof John Stremlau - professor of international relations at Wits University



More episodes from The Midday Report With Clement Manyathela

City of Cape Town concerned by looting of shops

15 April 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Union calls for calm after government denies SAA funding

15 April 2020 12:35 PM

Guest: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at
National Transport Movement

Government reneges on public sector wage agreement

15 April 2020 12:31 PM

Guest:  Mike Shingange 

Mediclinic Morningside staff test positive for COVID19

15 April 2020 12:25 PM

Guest: Dr Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer

Netcare Kingsway closes trauma unit after patient, staff tests positive for COVID19

15 April 2020 12:23 PM

Guest: Mandla Shabangu

SAPS officials appear before courts for contravening lockdown regulations

14 April 2020 1:03 PM

Guest:  Brigadier Vish Naidoo

City of Cape Town evicts residents in Khayelitsha

14 April 2020 12:54 PM

Guests: McIntosh Polela

Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition 

Impala Platinum workers turned back after returning to work

14 April 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Joseph Montisetse - NUM President 

SA government responds to COVID 19 trends, set out plans

14 April 2020 12:38 PM

Guest:  Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

Business Lifestyle Opinion

[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension

Local Politics

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

Business Opinion

W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news

Local Politics

SANDF hits streets of Alex to encourage residents to stay indoors
15 April 2020 12:56 PM

15 April 2020 12:56 PM

Stats reveal Joburg epicentre of Gauteng's COVID-19 outbreak
15 April 2020 12:01 PM

15 April 2020 12:01 PM

Zulu: More money required to assist the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
15 April 2020 11:32 AM

15 April 2020 11:32 AM

