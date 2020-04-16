AfriForum, tourism minister at loggerheads over relief fund

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum
Panyanza Lesufi, Acting MEC for Social DevelopmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof John Stremlau - professor of international relations at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at
National Transport Movement
Guest: Mike ShingangeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical OfficerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla ShabanguLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brigadier Vish NaidooLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: McIntosh Polela
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition